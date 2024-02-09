CILT Ghana swears in members of 8th Governing Council

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Newly elected executives of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ghana (CILT Ghana) were on Thursday, February 8, 2024, sworn into office.



The mandate of the freshly-elected executives who will form the 8th Governing Council of CILT Ghana will be to advance the progress of the institute and its members.



Addressing the executives at a congenial event held in Accra, Engr. Mark Amoamah the President of the CILT Ghana who has received the confidence of the members to lead for another term expressed his profound gratitude to the members for the trust and confidence reposed in him.



Engr. Mark Amoamah also outlined some major achievements of his first term, noting that his administration has enhanced the image of the institute and also positioned it strategically in the eyes of the international community of logistics and transport.



He highlighted other achievements which include an increase in membership, decentralization of activities, promotion of special interest groups and the hosting of the CILT Africa Forum in 2023.



While congratulating them for their election, Engr. Amoamoh averred the minds of the newly-form governing council to the arduous task ahead.



He noted that his first term provided a great platform for the exponential growth of the institute and that the challenge now lies on his new executives to help him complete the transformation of the institute.



Engr. Amoamoh said that the executives will continue to seek the interest and development of members, the industry in which they operate and the country at large.



He reiterated his long-held aim to make CILT Ghana the most preferred organization for everyone in the industry.



The vice chairperson of WILAT-Global, Dr Doris Owusu Fianko who chaired the ceremony congratulated both the outgoing and incoming executives.



To the incoming members, she emphasized the opportunity to provide them to contribute to the organization and Ghana as a whole.



Turning her focus to the outgoing executives, Dr Owusu-Fianko reminded them that their exit does not spell the end of their association with CILT-Ghana.









She implored them to join forces with the newly installed executive committee to champion the industry's growth.



The night also saw a well-attended welcome reception for Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey who has been elected as the president of the FCILT, international.



At the event, various persons representing diverse groups within the industry congratulated and wished Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey well and assured him of their unwavering support.



The new executives of CILT Ghana are Engr. Mark Amoamah (President) Lackson Legah (Vice President- Finance), Dr. Andrews Osei Mensah (Vice President - Education & Prof. Dev), Alhaj Saaka Dumba (Vice President – Road), Ephraim Asare (Vice President – Logistics), Daniel Frimpong-Manso (Vice President – Rail), Naa Densua Aryeetey (Vice President – Maritime), Patrick Andoh (Executive Member), Dr. Ebo Hammond (Immediate Past President).



Others Are Maxwell Zah (Chairman - Tema Section), Ebenezer O. Adjei (Chairman - Accra Section), Clement Kubakwana (Chairman - Takoradi Section), David Antwi (Chairman - Kumasi Section), Emmanuel Kankam Boadu (Chairman - Sunyani Section), Lynda Owusu-Afriyie (Chairman – Wilat) And Oliver Bowers (Chairman - Next Generation)



