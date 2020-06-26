General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

CHRAJ to monitor abuses ahead of December polls

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has said it will monitor and take stance on abuses from other state institutions, individuals, chiefs and public servants in the lead up to the December 7 elections.



According to the Commission, many cases of abuse have been recorded in the past elections in the country which ends up affecting the sanctity of the process.



Speaking at the stakeholders forum of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on independent institutions and the 2020 elections, Executive Director for CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal said the abuses cannot be allowed to continue.



“In the meantime, as you’ve noticed for some time now, we will be issuing advisory opinion of aspects of the elections, that impinge on human rights, corruption, and administrative justice. One, as part of our role to promote human rights and administrative justice and secure a conducive environment for the elections,” he noted.



Mr. Whittal further charged the EC to provide backups to ensure Ghanaians are not disenfranchised during both the impending registration exercise and the general election.













