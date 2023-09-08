CEO of Bui Power Authority withdraws from Ketu North NPP Parliamentary race

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority and Former Chieftaincy Minister, Dr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ketu North parliamentary race in the Volta region.



The decision, according to him, is on personal grounds.



In a letter addressed to the election committee, Dr. Dzamesi said he was very hopeful that the NPP would greatly benefit from new faces and fresh perspectives.



“I therefore write to officially inform you that I have withdrawn from the Parliamentary Candidacy race for the NPP in the Ketu North Constituency. I hereby call for a united front to support the candidate whom we believe can best represent our interests and work tirelessly for the progress of our party in the constituency,” portion of the letter stated.



