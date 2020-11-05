Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

CDD report an affirmation of Akufo-Addo's victory on December 7 - Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has gushed about the recent pre-election survey by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).



The CDD-Ghana survey indicated that Ghanaians are more confident in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of this year's general elections on Monday, December 7 2020.



According to the CDD-Ghana 2020 pre-election survey data published on Friday, October 30, the “NPP enjoys a significant advantage (15 percentage points) over the NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises.”



The Akufo-Addo government also stood tall in performance as against the NDC's.



The government scored higher grades in its management of the COVID pandemic and other sectors of the economy.



With the implementation of the free SHS programme, the government had 85 percent approval ratings from Ghanaians, fighting the menace of illegal small scale mining or ''galamsey'', it scored 55 percent and with regard to its policies like the One district, One factory and One village, One dam, the President had 48% and 46% approval ratings respectively among other scores.



Speaking on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Hon. Kwamena Duncan stated the CDD-Ghana is a true reflection of reality.



He was utterly certain Ghanaians will reward President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing NPP with a landslide victory in the elections.



''The CDD report is just an affirmation. The countryside, the cities, the pre-urban areas, the urban areas; they have come to see the good work of Akufo-Addo...It is the reflection on the ground'', he said.





