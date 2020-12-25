Regional News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: GNA

CCR shows love to the needy in Bawku

Photo of Rev Fr Emmanuel Akanzase (right) presenting some of the items to Madam Alice Ndego (left)

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region has presented food items to about 70 needy persons in the area to celebrate Christmas.



The items, which included rice, canned tomatoes and mackerel, valued about GHC2,000.00 were shared among the people in the Municipality.



Speaking to journalists in Bawku after members of the CCR had distributed the items, Mr Listowel Adelwin Akologo, the Coordinator of the CCR at the Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, observed that some people were not able to afford basic items to enjoy the Christmas celebrations.



“This year, the Renewal decided that instead of feasting in our homes, those who are capable should be able to make a little donation to the leadership of the group so that we can also help others have something to eat and feel happy,” he said.



He said the gesture signified that the birth of Jesus Christ to the world had brought meaning to them since on their own, they would not be able to celebrate.



Mr Akologo explained that the initiative was a national programme adopted by the CCR across the country to demonstrate love to the needy, saying “Love is not just about saying it, but about demonstrating it”.



He said the enthusiasm and willingness with which members of the CCR contributed towards the programme was commendable and expressed the hope that leadership of the CCR would continue with the exercise.



The Coordinator said the birth of Christ was a reality and urged Ghanaians, especially Christians to allow His birth to bring peace to Ghana, and resolve issues of conflicts in communities and quarrels in families, to promote peaceful coexistence.



Reverend Father Emmanuel Akanzase, the Assistant Parish Priest of the Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, said God gave His only son, Jesus Christ, as a gift of love to the world.



He said it was important for Christians to emulate the love and examples of God who gave His only son as a sacrifice to save mankind, “That is why we are gathered here to share the little gift that we have with you, as a sign of our deep love for you.”



He said Church was not the building or infrastructure, but a community of people, “All of us have a responsibility to help cater for our brothers and sisters, especially we the laypeople who are living with these people in the communities”.



Madam Alice Ndego, one of the beneficiaries of the support, thanked the leadership of the CCR and the church for the love demonstrated to them in the Christmas season.

