CACI Bantama Central dedicates counselling unit

Bantama Central Assembly of the Christ Apostolic Church International has dedicated a counselling unit at the cost of GHC15,000.



The dedication was officiated by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle George Yeboah during his visit to the local assembly on their annual 40 Days Fasting and Prayer festival at Bantama.



Apostle Yeboah, who is also a Guidance and Counselling expert, in his address, lauded the project and commended the local pastor, management, and the entire members of the local assembly for this wonderful initiative.



Apostle Samuel Cosmos Kodjo Akomeah, the local pastor and the initiator of the project noted that the counselling unit has come to complement earlier interventions like regular prayer meetings, visitations, follow-up of members, welfare and financial assistance, health insurance for the aged among other things instituted in the local Assembly to help improve member’s lives in the Church.



He was of the view that pulpit preaching is a blessing, but it may not always meet the specific needs of the individual church members hence necessitated this initiative to help manage the psychological and emotional needs of church members.



Supervising the project, the Presiding Elder of the Local Assembly, Elder Michael Asare who offered the necessary technical expertise stressed that the counselling unit was a timely one.



He elaborated that, in this era of COVID-19 in which people are battling fear, anxiety, depression, and other psychosocial issues, the unit will be of immense help to bring relief to church members who will patronize the facility.



The unit will also offer services such as management of Anti-Social Behaviour, adjusting to college or university life, time management, self-esteem, and body image concerns, stress, trauma, eating disorders, sexual disorders, relationship concerns, family conflicts, substance abuse, victim of abuse, premarital counselling, post-marital counselling/ marriage enrichment, career counselling, assessment, and resources among others.



The unit will also serve as a resource centre for students undergoing post-graduate practicum or internship to enable them gain the necessary experience in counselling.



