C/R: Twin sisters washed away, one rescued at Awutu Kwao Bondzei

Regional News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An 11-year-old twin girl has met her untimely death after being washed away by heavy running water following a downpour at Awutu Kwo Bondzei in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the deceased, Janet, and her sister were sent by their mother to buy some vegetables on Wednesday and while returning home, they were unfortunately washed away by a river along the road.



However, the elder of the twins was lucky to have been rescued but the younger one unfortunately got drowned.



The body of the deceased has been found Thursday October 19, 2023, morning at the riverbank.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased would soon be buried according to the family while the twin sister who was rescued is receiving treatment at the hospital.