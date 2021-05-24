C/R: Chief Linguist murdered on his farm

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Chief Linguist named Kwaku Abakah, believed to be in his 60s has been killed on his farm by unknown assailants at Akonomah near Yamoransah in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



The incident occurred on Monday, May 24 morning when the deceased had gone to weed his farm.



Reports say Mr. Abakah who was also a charcoal producer, went to inspect the charcoal he was producing on his farm in the morning but didn’t return at the usual time he used to in the evening.



Alarmed by the development, his wife then went and informed his family about his absence following which a group of men in the community was gathered to search for him, only to see him in a pool of blood at the farm.



The incident was immediately reported to the Yamoransah Police station in the Mfantseman Municipality for investigations.



The body has been deposited at Yamoransa government Mortuary for autopsy while Police are conducting investigations to the matter.



No arrests have been made so far.