C/R: 6-year-old boy found dead at Fetteh Kakraba

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Another person has been killed at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The 6-year-old boy was killed by some unknown persons.



His body was found behind Fetteh Kakraba Sapoto.



Five persons have so far been killed, within 4 weeks under unexplained circumstances in the area.



A hearing-impaired 58-year-old woman, was found dead a few weeks ago in the area.



She was found with some of her private parts missing.