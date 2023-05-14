Bye-bye ABA Fuseini: Ten memorable proverbs of outgoing Sagnarigu MP

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, popularly known as ABA Fuseini is one of the wittiest and most vocal lawmakers this country has produced.



In his 12 years in parliament, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu has lived up to the title ‘king of proverbs’ as almost every submission of his has an element of proverbs.



The incumbent MP for Sagnarigu however lost his candidature to Atta Issah in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the NDC on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The defeat means that ABA Fuseini will not be returning to parliament in 2025 but Ghanaians will have a hard time forgetting this proverbial man.



Below is a list of 10 significant proverbs we would remember ABA Fuseini by:



1. When a Lion is fond of patronizing the market, it will be treated like a puppy.



2. My brother, tattered clothes are better than nakedness.



3. A man who has died in the market, needs no announcement for his funeral.



4. When you see a pregnant goat in the market, it means there are a lot of problems in the house.



5. A man floored in the market square by a pregnant woman, has no reputation to protect.



6. The testicle that will degenerate into a hernia, it will be spotted from the first day it is seen.



7. You have to chase the Hyena before you blame the goat.



8. The man who is supposed to do his nightly duties blames errant mosquitoes when he fails.



9. A man who can’t carry his load blames his headpan.



10. You will not see guinea fowl flying and its offspring will be walking.



ABJ/KPE