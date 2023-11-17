‘By God’s grace, I know my people would give me the nod again’ – Adwoa Safo

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed optimism about retaining her seat despite deserting her responsibility in parliament for several months.



The MP infuriated her constituents after her prolonged absence from the parliament which led to her colleague New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs calling for her head.



She recently hinted at losing her child during her travel to the United States of America.



Speaking to GBC’s Kafui Dayi after the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement in parliament, on Wednesday, November 16, 2023, Adwoa Safo said she is con



“I think they are and I am happy too,” she said when asked if her constituents are happy to see her back.



Asked how her campaign was going, the Dome-Kwabenya legislator retorted, “extremely well”.



“… by God’s grace, I know my people would give me the nod again,” she added.



Watch her remarks in the below:





By God's grace I know my people (Dome-Kwabenya) will give me the nod again - Sarah Adwoa Safo MP, Dome Kwabenya#GHBudget2024 pic.twitter.com/YtWZZOpB8L — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) November 15, 2023

BAI/OGB