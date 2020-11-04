General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Businessman in trouble over fraudulent GH¢21,000 deal

Ali Abubakar, the Director of Number One Technologies and Transport Limited, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of GH¢21,000, will be arraigned today.



Abubakar spent the night behind bars after he was arrested by the Achimota Mile 7 police yesterday.



His counsel, Godwin Nartey, told the District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shaibu Alhassan Sabi, that his client was ready to refund the money.



On October 26, the police secured a court order to freeze two accounts of the suspect domiciled with the Standard Chartered Bank and Consolidated Bank of Ghana.



The suspect, who is an agent of Beforward Company of Japan, dealers in second hand vehicles, took the money from Andrew Parker under the pretext of assisting him to purchase a Toyota vitz vehicle.



According to the police, Abubakar went into hiding after he failed to honour his promise to deliver the vehicle.



The complainant lodged a complaint with the Achimota Mile 7 police to investigate, arrest and prosecute suspect.



Parker told the police in his report on September 17, 2020, that he gave cash amount of GH¢21,000 to Abubakar about five months ago and that all efforts to reach the suspect was unsuccessful.



Abubakar is said to have offices at Dome Pillar 2 near Al-Majid Mosque, Accra, and Anloga Junction in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



The suspect is also said to be a recipient of the first edition of 40 under 40 under awards, transport/automative category.





