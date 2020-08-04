Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Businessman granted bail for causing harm

A 45-year-old businessman has been granted a GHc 50,000.00 bail with a surety, by the Nkawie Circuit Court for causing harm at Nketia, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.



Nana Okoforobuor Boateng is said to have inflicted cutlass wounds on two of his siblings over a piece of land.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on August 05, this year.



Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that the complainants are siblings.



He said on May 06, this year, at about 1400 hours, while the complainants together with some construction workers were working on a piece of land which belonged to their father, the suspect arrived at the site and ordered them to stop.



The prosecution said the complainants ignored the order and asked the workers to continue with the work.



Inspector Acheampong said Boateng became angry, picked a cutlass and slashed the left toes and back of the complainants.



He said some people who were present managed to rescue the complainants and a report was made to the Asuofua police who arrested the suspect.



The prosecution said after investigations, the police charged the suspect with the offence and brought him before the court.





