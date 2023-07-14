Businessman granted GHC200,000 bail for alleged swindling of barber in land sale

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 14 July 2023

The Accra Circuit Court has slapped a businessman, GHC200,000 bail for allegedly swindling a barber under the pretext of securing him land, but failed.



This was contained in a newspaper report by the Ghanaian Times dated July 14, 2023



The accused whose name is given as Emmanuel Nii Anyankor, 56, was charged with defrauding by false pretence, and fraudulent transaction of land.



However, he pleaded not guilty in the court which was presided over by Joojo Amoah Hagan.



The accused was granted GHC200,000 bail with two sureties.



The court also directed that one of the sureties be justified with landed property.



The prosecuting officer Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, named Samuel Kukubor, who resides at Teshie, Accra, and a barber as the complainant while the accused was a resident of Teshie.



In presenting the fact brief, the prosecution told the court that in February 2022, the complainant, whilst in search of land to buy, one Chief Joshua MIC Adjei was introduced by the accused as someone who had a plot of land for sale.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the accused led the complainant to Teshie Okpoi Gonno and showed him the land he intended to sell.



The complainant negotiated with the accused and agreed to pay GHC270,000 for the land.



The prosecution also stated that on March 17, 2022, the accused obtained Ghc200,000 from the accused as a down payment and promised to secure an indenture for the complainant upon receipt of the remaining Ghc70,000 but failed.



According to the prosecution, some people prevented the complainant from developing the land because they claimed the land did not belong to the accused as he claimed.



Chief Inspector Ahrabor, to the court that the complainant informed the accused about the problem, but he (the accused) did not take any action to reclaim the land.



A report was made to the police, and the accused was arrested. The accused admitted to the offence in his caution statement.



The prosecution also revealed that a man named Nicholas Amarter Laryea of Teshie is also claiming ownership of the same land.



The case has been adjourned the case to July 27, 2023.



