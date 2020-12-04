Editorial News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Business24 Editorial: Ghana first!

Ghanaians will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

Twenty-eight years ago, Ghana ushered in the Fourth Republic. Once a beacon of hope for democracy in the sub-region having led the fight for independence, Ghana’s credentials prior to 1992 had suffered severe damage following strings of coup d’états.



After nearly three decades, the country’s fourth republic has seen a power transfer between democratically elected governments three times. That notwithstanding, ours remains a relatively young democracy which we must continue to nurture.



From an economy that was almost in ruins in the 1980s, Ghana has slowly built itself into one of the economies of note in sub-Saharan Africa – a progress which was made possible by its relatively stable democracy which protects investors’ capital.



In barely three days, Ghanaians will be heading to the polls –for the eighth time since 1992—to elect a President and Parliamentarians. The incumbent, President Akufo-Addo will be seeking a reelection with ex-President John Mahama seeking a comeback – a scenario which is novel to our political landscape.



Save some excesses here and there, the country continues to underline its beautiful democratic credentials. This year’s electioneering campaign has been largely devoid of the usual acrimony with attempts made by both parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to sell their policies to the electorates.



Indeed, there is only one winner when political campaigns are centered on ideas and policies – the electorate. This paper is of the view that debates on workable policies must be a mainstay in our politics as against the use of invectives, character assassinations etc which only serve to sway needless emotions.



The Electoral Commission, which has been instrumental over the past three decades, appears to be on top of its game which is very remarkable. A free and fair elections is certainly a minimum requirement for any democracy and this paper has absolute faith in the Commission to deliver that.



As the days draw nigh, this paper would like to wish all the aspirants well and may Ghana come out victorious, yet again!

