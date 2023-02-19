Bushfire guts Mamprugu Moaduri District warehouse

Regional News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



A fire outbreak in Yagaba, the Mamprugu Moaduri District capital of the North East Region has left many properties at the district warehouse burnt to ashes.



The incident which occurred between the hours of 2 pm and 3 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023, is said to be a bushfire which has destroyed over 250 sets of plastic materials called "Digni-Loo" being parked at the yard of the district warehouse in Yagaba.



The "Digni-Loo" is made up of a plastic slab, ventilation pipe, and drum/lining used in toilet facilities to reduce issues around traditional latrine maintenance and construction.



The Digni-Loo materials were presented to the Assembly by an NGO to construct household toilet facilities.



The Mamprugu Moaduri District Chief Executive, Abu Adams confirmed the incident and told GhanaWeb that Agric officers in the area are yet to ascertain the total damage to properties in the warehouse.



"That is the one-district-one warehouse, so, much has been burnt but we are yet to get a full report of it and be able to ascertain the total cause of the damage that has been done."



Meanwhile, the district is yet to establish a Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) office in the area to combat fire outbreaks.







However, the DCE has added that the district assembly has been lobbying to get a Ghana National Fire Service station in the area and plans are far advanced.

"We have been calling and we have been lobbying and there are plans far advanced to establish a fire station in Mamprugu Moaduri and very soon it will be opened."



A construction firm, MAWUMS Company Limited drove to the scene with a water tanker in collaboration with the youth of Yagaba to douse the fire after long hours to due the absence of a GNFS centre in the district.



The DCE commended the MAWUMS construction firm and the youth for their support.