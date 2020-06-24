Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Bury the defeat, help Nana win 2020 elections - Akonoba to defeated candidates

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer Isaac Asare has called on the defeated candidates in the party primaries to bury the hatchet and join in campaigning to make the victory of the party realized.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the primaries area over and it was time for everyone to put his or her shoulders to the wheel and campaign for the president to win the presidential election.



Mr. Asare who is popularly known as Akonoba charged the losers and winners to work together to ensure the NPP wins the race by a wide margin.



The party he said must increase the margin of 1 million votes, which it garnered in 2016 to 1.6 million.



‘’I will appeal to all the candidates for a fair contest. Whether win or lose, the primaries are over. This is the time for us to work. This is the time to work to retain the elephant in office. We have to increase the vote margin from 1 million in 2016 to 1.6 million this election year,’’ he added.



Akonoba bemoaned the number of MPs who lost their seats.



He singled out Mr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah saying he expected him to win the race because of expertise and experience in the area of finance.



He noted despite the number of MPs who lost, the new faces are equally competent to help transform the country.





