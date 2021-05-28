Burning of excavators: Akufo-Addo’s 'go to court' couldn’t have been said any better – Adam Bonaa

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa says he is in full support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s position on the burning of seized illegal mining equipment in the ongoing galamsey fight.



President Akufo-Addo speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the Law School Village project in Accra on Wednesday challenged persons against the directive for the demobilization of seized mining equipment to seek legal redress if they deem it fit.



Sharing his view on the president’s statement, Adam Bonaa who has in the past affirmed his support for the demobilization of the equipment said the president could not have been less right in his statement and justification.



“He couldn’t have said it better. If such actions are not taken, few years down the line we will not have water to drink... and mine is that if indeed water is life and we look at the wanton destruction of our water bodies and our forest belts, then this generation owes it as a duty to ensure that our water bodies are protected from those who are involved in destroying the water bodies that we have and the forest reserve. I will support every action that would be taken including demobilizing and destroying the machines that they use in committing those atrocities against the country,” he said.



On the issue of threats by disgruntled persons and the subsequent challenge by the President, Mr Bonaa said such persons have it within their rights to test the law as Ghana’s constitution and democratic practice provides.



“We are a rule of law country and even before the President said it, I had said that if you are not happy, you go to court. I believe that is why the court is there. We have three arms of government including the Executive and the Legislature. If the Executive takes an action and you are not pleased, you go to court. We can’t live in a banana republic and I don’t think those of us calling for the total destruction of this mining equipment are saying we live in a banana republic. There is a law and so if you think that somebody is breaking the law, you go to court,” he added.



The burning of seized mining equipment including several excavators by the military contingent involved in the anti-illegal mining fight has courted controversy with some Ghanaians taking an exception to the action by the military.



But President Akufo-Addo in his address on Wednesday maintained that the current approach by his government is what will achieve the intended purpose of ending galamsey and its effects.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and, in some cases, harsh.



“I strongly disagree, and I would advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about.



“The Ghana Law Reports of modern times are littered with cases in which my clients thought it necessary to challenge government action. On the majority of occasions, the courts upheld my contentions, in a few others, they did not,” he said.