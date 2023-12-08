Bunkpurugu MP congratulates NPP candidate following primaries

Politics of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Abed Bandim the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu has welcomed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) contender in the 2024 parliamentary elections Solomon Boar.



He assured the aspirant of a free and fair contest in what he dubbed a "second world war.”



In a statement, Dr. Abed Bandim urged his opponent to conduct himself with decorum during the campaign and emphasized that the 2024 election should be based on a comparison of their respective records.



“I wish to take this opportunity to formally congratulate my brother and former minister Hon Solomon Boar,I wish to welcome him to his second world war and to assure him not only of a free and fair contest but also that like the previous contest he’ll once more taste defeat.



“While we congratulate you on your narrow escape, from the claws of Lawyer Sulley Sambian in the just-ended race, kindly be reminded Sir that the 2024 election will be based on comparison of my four-year record against your record of eight years in both opposition and in government as well as your status as a minister.



“I wish to assure Mr Boar that we in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are ready for a peaceful, orderly, free, fair and transparent election, devoid of violence and intimidation,” part of the statement said.



He challenged Boar to fulfill promises made to the constituents, particularly addressing the long-standing issue of the abandoned Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu road.



“I have no doubt in my mind that the verdict of the good people of Bunkpurugu constituency will no doubt show favourable support for my good self, President Mahama and the great National Democratic Congress.



“In other words, my record of performance for four years even in opposition will make your eight years including four years in government and as a minister including whatever you have achieved pale into insignificance.



“SA, a constituent of Bunkpurugu, was on the phone to update Hon. Dr Abed Bandim about the latest developments at home. Whilst a minister and incumbent MP in 2020, Solomon Boar contested and lost to Dr Abed Bandim, a first timer. In the just ended NPP primary, he escaped through the teeth - by just four votes!



“…we wish to serve notice to him to fulfil the array of promises he and his government made to the good people of Bunkpurugu including the abandoned Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu road, now that he is back as a candidate with his government in power,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



WELCOME TO THE DAVID AND GOLIATH BATTLE - HON. DR. ABED BANDIM CONGRATULATES THE NPP 2024 PARLIAMENTARY NOMINEE FOR BUNKPURUGU



The governing New Patriotic Party ( NPP) has nominated Solomon Boar to contest the parliamentary seat against Hon. Dr. Abed Bandim, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).



This was the outcome of the NPP parliamentary primary election that took place this weekend throughout the country.



“I wish to take this opportunity to formally congratulate my brother and former minister Hon Solomon Boar,” Dr Abed Bandim spoke to SA on the phone from his office at Parliament House Accra. “I wish to welcome him to his second world war and to assure him not only of a free and fair contest but also that like the previous contest he’ll once more taste defeat.”



While we congratulate you on your narrow escape, from the claws of Lawyer Sulley Sambian in the just ended race, kindly be reminded Sir that the 2024 election will be based on comparison of my four-year record against your record of eight years in both opposition and in government as well as your status as a minister.



I wish to assure Mr Boar that we in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are ready for a peaceful, orderly, free, fair and transparent election, devoid of violence and intimidation.



We wish to urge him that unlike the previous contest he should conduct himself with decorum.



I have no doubt in my mind that the verdict of the good people of Bunkpurugu constituency will no doubt show favourable support for my good self, President Mahama and the great National Democratic Congress.



In other words, my record of performance for four years even in opposition will make your eight years including four years in government and as a minister including whatever you have achieved pale into insignificance.



SA, a constituent of Bunkpurugu, was on the phone to update Hon. Dr Abed Bandim about the latest developments at home.



Whilst a minister and incumbent MP in 2020, Solomon Boar contested and lost to Dr Abed Bandim, a first timer.



In the just ended NPP primary, he escaped through the teeth - by just four votes!



Thus the NDC in Bunkpurugu is cautiously optimistic that Solomon Boar record of eight years work in the constituency against Dr Abed Bandim’s three years and counting as MP is a David and Goliath affair.



In 2012, Solomon Boar won the Bunpkurugu seat for the first time.



During his first four years as opposition MP, Boar could not achieve much.



He blamed his then status as an opposition MP for the poor show.



Then in 2016, he won the primary again and went on to win in the general election with the NPP in the presidential election, thereby gaining two terms.



As head of the Regional Security Council and MP his poor record was evident for all to see.



This is representative of the views and opinions of constituents on his performance.



We wish to serve notice to him to fulfil the array of promises he and his government made to the good people of Bunkpurugu including the abandoned Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu road, now that he is back as a candidate with his government in power.



In the past three years, Dr Abed Bandim, a first time MP has also had his influence on developmental projects in the constituency.



Thus many are hoping that the 2024 parliamentary election will be based on issues and the record of development projects of the two nominees Boar versus Bandim already dubbed a David and Goliath affair by some constituents.



“Now that the NPP is going back into opposition and Abed Bandim and NDC are coming into power with the change wagon, why will the people of Bunkpurugu vote for Sambian?” SA reported as the key question on everyone’s lips. “That’s the real agenda for the youth”.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.