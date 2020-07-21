General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Bullets were flying like planes - NDC Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya narrates

play videoMavis Hawa Koomson is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency

NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya constituency, Miss Naa Kroyo has narrated what she witnessed at the registration centre in Kasoa, where the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, fired a warning shot.



According to her, it was an unbelievable sight to behold as bullets flew several kilometres and landed into people’s shops.



“She stood there and watched as things were bad. What I saw was not easy. Bullets flew as far as for instance, from Abeka Junction to the Achimota overhead. That was the distance. She burnt people’s motorbikes and had her goons splash pepper spray in people’s eyes. All these perpetrators alighted from her car,” she stated on the Ade Akye Abia morning show.



Reacting to Hawa Koomson’s act of firing gunshots at a registration centre in Kasoa on Tuesday, Madam Kroyo stated that the constituents are fed up with her and cannot wait to kick her out of power.



“She cannot boast of doing anything good for the constituency. Kasoa is not even counted as part of Ghana because nothing has happened since she took over. Apart from John Mahama’s achievements, she has done nothing. All she knows and breathes is violence. Everybody is tired of her. The people of Kasoa have already decided,” she established.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police Command has invited the MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, after she fired a gun at a registration centre at Kasoa on Tuesday.



Watch the full interview below









