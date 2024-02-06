Builsa South MP organizes inter-school quiz competitions for all JHSs in his constituency

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency, Hon.Dr. Clement Apaak, in collaboration with the Builsa South District Education Directorate, is organising a science and math quiz competition for all junior high schools across the Builsa South District.



The quiz competition, which is solely funded by Dr. Apaak, is aimed at improving STEM education in the district and also encouraging healthy competition among students and schools.



According to the Member of Parliament, who doubles as the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, the quiz and other interventions are needed to adequately prepare the students for the upcoming BECE examination.



In all, 25 junior high schools are competing for the coveted trophy and other awards from the Member of Parliament.



The competition is organised in three rounds: group stages on the 9th of February, semifinals on the 13th of February, and finals on the 16th of February, 2024, respectively.