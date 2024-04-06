Building an airport in Cape Coast is a 'useless venture' - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Politics of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called "Chairman General", says constructing an airport at Cape Coast is not worth it.



The host of Ghana's leading morning show "Kokrokoo" aired on Peace FM shared his thoughts on Cape Coast in the Central Region to have an airport.



It could be recalled that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2021 promised to build an international airport in the Central Regional capital.



He informed the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council that all was set for the commencement of the project as feasibility studies were near completion.



In 2023, further details were given regarding the project and it was revealed that the proposed Central Region airport project will host the first aircraft repair centre in West Africa.



The project, expected to be sited near Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region, will have an aircraft repair centre to be the only one in West Africa to serve the entire sub-region.



But to Chairman General, "Building an airport in Cape Coast is a useless venture. Look, it will be as useless as the Ho airport".



