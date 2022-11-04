Build democracy, stay off calls for Akufo-Addo to resign - Ahiagbah to media

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has charged the media to play a part in keeping out calls for the president to resign.



He is of the view that for a president who has the mandate to serve, the media harping on issues relating to calls for his resignation does not bode well for Ghana's democracy.



"I concede we are in difficult times but it doesn't equal the calls for the president to resign. If he resigns right now, what happens?



"How do we hold the president accountable for where we currently are? Are we going to hold the president responsible for the Covid crisis?



"The president has a mandate and the media shouldn't engage in these kinds of conversations. It does not build our democracy in any way," he stressed in a November 3, 2022, interview on Accra-based Joy News.



Ahiagbah was reacting to a recent report that said there was "pressure" on the president to resign after 54% of respondents to a poll called for his resignation.



He dispelled the report as "biased, highly deficient and unscientific. "I just read through the report calling for the president to resign and I can say it is highly deficient and unscientific.



"The report is biased because a prejudice was created for respondents to answer to. From which quarters are people calling for the president to resign? The question should have been asked directly without any prejudice.



"What is the importance of such polls and reports in these current times?" he quizzed.



The call for Akufo-Addo to resign has come up in recent times amid an economic crunch. Last week two appointees became the subject of calls for removal over the same issue.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen; were the subject of a removal demand by over 80 NPP MPs.



SARA/PEN