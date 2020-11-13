You are here: HomeNews2020 11 13Article 1107772

General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Buhari, Magufuli, others eulogise Jerry Rawlings

Tributes from all over the world have been pouring in for former President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mahamadu Buhari of Nigeria, Faure E. Gnassingbe of Togo, Adam Barrow of The Gambia and John Magufuli of Tanzania have all sent condolences to the family of the former President and the people of Ghana.

“My condolences to Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the brotherly people of Ghana for the loss of this Great-man of Africa. May his soul rest in peace, Amen,” John Magufuli wrote on Twitter.

Nigeria’s President also took to Twitter to send his “heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader”.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.

Seen as a national hero for his strong anti-corruption stance, Mr Rawlings seized power through coup twice but eventually allowed for civilian rule.

He ushered in the Fourth Republic in 1992 allowing for multi-party democracy.

Read the Tweets eulogising the former Ghanaian leader below.













