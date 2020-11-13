General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Buhari, Magufuli, others eulogise Jerry Rawlings

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Buhari, Magufuli, others eulogise Jerry Rawlings



Tributes from all over the world have been pouring in for former President Jerry John Rawlings, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Mahamadu Buhari of Nigeria, Faure E. Gnassingbe of Togo, Adam Barrow of The Gambia and John Magufuli of Tanzania have all sent condolences to the family of the former President and the people of Ghana.



“My condolences to Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the brotherly people of Ghana for the loss of this Great-man of Africa. May his soul rest in peace, Amen,” John Magufuli wrote on Twitter.



Nigeria’s President also took to Twitter to send his “heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader”.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on June 22, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



Seen as a national hero for his strong anti-corruption stance, Mr Rawlings seized power through coup twice but eventually allowed for civilian rule.



He ushered in the Fourth Republic in 1992 allowing for multi-party democracy.



Read the Tweets eulogising the former Ghanaian leader below.





President @MBuhari sends heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 12, 2020

Saddened at the passing of @officeofJJR President Jerry Rawlings. He set the precedent for a more #democratic and stable #Ghana. #Liberia owes him a debt of gratitude for peacekeeping efforts in our civil war. My prayers go to his family at this time. — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) November 12, 2020

It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of former president Jerry Rawlings of Ghana. Africa has lost a stalwart of Pan-Africanism and a charismatic continental statesman. My sincere condolences to his family, the people and the government of #Ghana — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) November 12, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the news about the passing on of the former President of Ghana, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings. My condolences to Your Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and the brotherly people of Ghana for the loss of this Great-man of Africa. May his soul rest in peace, Amen. — Dr John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP) November 12, 2020

It is with sadness that I received news that former President Jerry Rawlings passed away. I extend my sincere #condolences to His Excellency @NAkufoAddo, the #Rawlings family and the people of the Republic of #Ghana. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — President Barrow (@BarrowPresident) November 12, 2020

Jerry J. Rawlings fut un grand patriote et un homme d’action, qui a apporté une remarquable contribution à la construction de la démocratie au #Ghana.



FEG#JJRawlings#JJR pic.twitter.com/E2OXl6YpHI — Faure E. Gnassingbe (@FEGnassingbe) November 12, 2020

J’ai appris avec émotion le rappel à Dieu de l’ancien Président du #Ghana, John Jerry Rawlings qui fut un chantre de la bonne gouvernance. En cette circonstance douloureuse, j’adresse mes sincères condoléances à sa famille, au Président @NAkufoAddo et au peuple ghanéen. -IM — Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) November 12, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.