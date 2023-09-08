Bugri Naabu tops Twitter trends after damning leaked video

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

A former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, has become the centre of attention and discussions on social media after he was caught in a video deliberating on several schemes linked to the police service with yet-to-be-identified persons.



Bugri Naabu, who has been accused by other officers in a leaked audio on a plot to sack IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, of spreading lies about them, is currently dominating Twitter trends as users of the microblogging platform are expressing their sentiments about the former Regional Chairman of the NPP.



In the video that was released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, Bugri Naabu, is captured sitting in his office where an individual is accusing him of short-changing him and others in a contract kickback scheme.



“The contract was given to Ben Kofi and Ben Kofi gave the contract to him. So, it is not that me and him we know about IGP giving him the contract. That contract didn’t come, look at what they are telling me now. This particular contract, the job was given to Ben Kofi and Ben Kofi also intend subletting it to him… so tell me, are you halting any money for me to give to the boys or what?



"Because you said you got some calls from even vice president’s office people called you. Me I don’t know how they got your number but I called your sister and your sister told me the contract was ready, they are now going to do production,” an unidentified voice said in the video.



In another part of a freshly leaked video on Bugri Naabu, he was heard admitting that he is on a police payroll but that he was not being paid by IGP Dampare, after the unidentified voice made an accusation against him.



“Chairman, let me tell you today, the reason why I set a lady for you is, the day we came to ask you about the CV you told us that you are not getting anything with Dampare and we made our investigation, Dampare is paying you… he is paying you GH¢10,000,” he stated.



In response, Bugri Naabu refuted the claim and clarified that it was the police service that was paying him GH¢10,000 every month for being an informant.



“Don’t tell me that he pays me GH¢10,000; he doesn’t pay me, it’s the police… I don’t know, I receive GH¢10,000 from the police and they tell me the security work I do as a paramount chief… when there is a problem I report to them,” he responded.



Background



Last month, a number of senior police officers were captured in a leaked tape courting the support of Bugri Naabu to oust the current Inspector-General of Police from office.



According to the officers who identified as sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the presence of Dr Dampare in office is a threat to the party’s ability to win the 2024 election.



Appearing before a parliamentary committee that has since been investigating the leaked tape, Bugri Naabu admitted to recording his conversations with the police officers to present to President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo as evidence of the plot.



However, according to one of the officers involved in the tape, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah the recording was at the behest of Dr Dampare who ended up leaking their conversation with Bugri Naabu.











Meanwhile, here are some of tweets people are making about Bugri Naabu since these latest videos were released:



