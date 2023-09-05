Bugri Naabu recommended spiritualists to remove IGP Dampare - Supt. Asare

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Superintendent George Asare, a senior police officer implicated in a plot to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, made startling revelations during his testimony before a parliamentary committee investigating the matter.



According to a Dailyguide.com report, Asare disclosed that Daniel Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recommended the use of Mallams (spiritualists) to aid their efforts in removing the IGP, both physically and spiritually.



According to Asare's testimony, Bugri Naabu suggested the involvement of three Mallams to assist in their mission. Bugri Naabu purportedly cited instances where he had provided spiritual assistance to individuals seeking higher positions as examples. Despite Asare's objections, Bugri Naabu insisted on seeking spiritual aid to achieve their goal.



Asare clarified that he had no personal interest in lobbying for the position of IGP; it was Bugri Naabu who initiated the conversation.



In their private discussion, Naabu emphasized the need for both physical and spiritual efforts. Asare recalled Bugri Naabu mentioning specific Imams who could offer prayers and recommended three Mallams; some residing in the North and others in Bugri Naabu’s village.



Asare expressed frustration over the leaked audio, asserting that the tape had been manipulated to remove his objections to involving Mallams. He believed that the individual responsible for altering the recording had malicious intentions by selectively editing the content to tarnish his reputation.



The parliamentary committee investigating the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare is expected to further scrutinize the revelations made by Superintendent Asare.



