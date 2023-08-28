Bugri Naabu discloses reason behind IGP ousting audio recording

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

A former regional chairman of the NPP in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu, has made some revelations about the leaked audio plotting the sack of IGP George Akuffo Dampare from office before the 2024 elections.



Bugri Naabu, who is being grilled by a seven-member committee instituted by Parliament to probe the intent of the said recording, admitted that he recorded the conversations he had with the police commissioners.



During the interrogation, he responded in the affirmative when the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah, said that he believed the tape was recorded to protect the NPP.



He added that he made this move to protect the New Patriotic Party from losing the 2024 elections unfairly if indeed, IGP Dampare is a member of the NDC.



“Mr. Chairman, I think that was my main interest; to protect the party,” he said.



The NPP former Northern Regional chairman further revealed that he recorded the conversation to hand it over to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because he could not keep everything the police officers were discussing with him.



“… if I go to talk to the president, it is good to tell him the right thing and since I cannot keep everything, they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record them. I know the president, if I tell him something and he follows up and it is not the truth, next time, he will not give me respect.



“My only interest was to gather the information and pass it on to the president… after that, I gave the tape out to him. I gave it to the president,” he said.



Background



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, ignited public outrage in July 2023.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



