General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Buaben Asamoa’s comment on Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang an insult to womanhood – Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor has expressed utter disappointment at comments made by the NPP Communications Director following John Mahama’s choice of running mate ahead of the December elections.



While addressing journalists, Mr Buaben Asamoa, in his bid to discredit the threat Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang posed to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket, noted that “the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously.”



Responding to his comments in an interview with GhanaWeb, Otokunor said “it’s the lowest that any political party can go, to denigrate womanhood because they have been offered the opportunity to serve in the higher office.



It’s so bizarre, I have never seen this low level of propaganda perpetuated by any major political party, less to talk about a party in government.”



“This also goes to emphasize the position of President Akufo-Addo himself, when he made the point about a year-and-half ago, that women in this country are not fighting hard and that they need to fight hard to find their place before they can get opportunities…. For a political party to suggest that the selection shows that we are not taking Ghanaians serious and that it is dangerous for Ghana is most ridiculous, bizarre and misogynistic,” Peter Otokunor added.



In a related development, former Education Minister under the Mills administration, Betty Mould Iddrisu also criticized Buaben Asamoa for his comment.



“I was surprised,” she stated, claiming she did not expect that to come out from the lawyer and lawmaker.









