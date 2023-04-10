Bryan Acheampong's statement means nothing, voters decide who hands over – UG lecturer

General News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has stated that the statement made by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not prepared to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no potential of inciting violence.



The UG don claims that such statements are to be anticipated from power-hungry politicians who are looking for all means to quench their craving for power.



He continued by saying that such remarks are meaningless because it is the voters, not the politicians, who decide the outcome of an election.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV’s Evening News on April 10, 2023, he explained: “Yes, it is to be expected from a party that is desperately looking for its mandate to be renewed. But his statement doesn’t mean anything because it doesn’t lie in his mouth to determine who will vote for them.



“It is their records that will show, yes he will say they will not hand over power, but when the people go to the poll and decide who should inherit the reins of government, then you will see the reality.”



When asked if the statement has the potential of inciting violence?



He responded “For now I take it as an ordinary statement from a party person who is desperately looking for power.



“What statement didn't Rawlings make in the year 2000 there about, but when it was time for the election they lost big time, so for me, the statement will come up but the actual verdict is with the people,” he added.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



