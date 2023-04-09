Bryan Acheampong acting like Mobutu, Iddi Amin, Charles Taylor - Mahama's aide

General News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to recent comments by Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister of Agric, Bryan Acheampong.



Addressing a New Patriotic Party [NPP] rally in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, the minister said his party was never going to relinquish power to the opposition National Democratic Congress after the 2024 General Elections.



Bawah Mogtari in reacting to Acheampong, likened the minister to former African strongmen like the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mobutu Sese Seko, Uganda's Iddi Amin and Charles Taylor of Liberia.



"Wait a minute. Where are all of Africa’s tough-talking villains… Mobutu Sese Seko, Iddi Amin, Charles Taylor etc.? They were each destroyed and toppled by the sheer enormity of the people’s power and so shall the Bryan Acheampong’s and all who reason like him," she tweeted on April 8.



The MP's comment has attracted a lot of backlash especially for members of the NDC daring him and others to try rigging the upcoming polls.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



