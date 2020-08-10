General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Bright Senior High School

Bright SHS apologizes for alleged students’ assault of WAEC officials

Dr. Isaac Asare, Head of Communications at Bright Senior High School

The Koforidua-based Bright Senior High School has dismissed media reports that its principal Bright Nyarko Amponsah instigated students to attack WAEC officials supervising the WASSCE at the school’s centre.



WAEC has accused the principal of being behind an attack on its invigilators when the students were writing the social studies paper.



In a media release issued by the school, both the director and the teachers were not present during the chaos.



“For the avoidance of doubt, none of the teacher of Bright Senior High School was allowed to partake in the invigilation of the Social Studies examination on 6th August 2020,” the statement said.



It said its teachers who doubled as invigilators had gone home after WAEC decided to change them.



The statement also said the private security men posted to the examination centre “prevented the principal from entering” even at the time he attempted to visit the centre to restore calm.



The confusion is said to have broken out when a student reportedly retaliated a slap by an invigilator who claimed the boy was cheating. Another student claimed her answer sheet was torn apart over a similar suspicion.



The school said in view of the decision of the WAEC officials to prevent the teachers or principal access to the examination centre “the principal and the teachers could not have assaulted or instigated the students to assault the WAEC officials as is being reported.



On the school’s comment on a video footage in which the principal is seen storming out of the exam centre, Head of Communications at Bright Senior High School, Dr. Isaac Asare, said the scene was filmed after the examination when Mr Amponsah had gone to find out what had happened.



“Again, the director could not have asked the students to stop writing because the exam was over anyway,” he said.



Read below full statement.









