General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Bright SHS WASSCE students attack reporter with sticks

The Journalist is visibly injured with cuts on the face and other parts of his body

A reporter with the Daily Graphic in Koforidua, Damalie Emmanuel Pacome, has been attacked by students of Bright Senior High School in Akyem Kukurantumi.



The students holding Knives, cutlasses, sticks and stones chased the Journalist who was in the school to verify reports of attacks on invigilators by the students.



They reportedly accosted and seized his mobile phone in the school. Sensing danger, the Journalist took to his heels for safety but was pursued for about 15 minutes by the mob of students from the school towards the Kukurantumi township.



Some of the students reportedly jumped on a motorbike to cross the Journalist on the way and hit him several times with sticks, seized his bag and attempted to lynch him but a Commercial driver rescued him into his vehicle.



The Journalist is visibly injured with cuts on the face and part of the body.



The journalist has lodged an official report at the Kukurantumi Police station where he has been issued Police Medical forms for treatment at the Community Hospital at Akyem Kukurantumi.



Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that the students were heard saying “we have paid Ghc6000 bribes each you Journalists want us to fail. We will beat you up”.



Background



Some candidates of the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination clashed with invigilators at Bright SHS in Akyem Kukurantumi over alleged intimidation.



The Swift intervention by Armed Police Personnel from Akyem Tafo and Some BNI officials helped restore calm Thursday Morning.



According to the students, the special deployment of external invigilators supervising the examination have been very strict disallowing them to even go out to urinate. The students say the situation is affecting them psychologically hence unable to write the exams



Meanwhile, there is similar tension building up at Only Believe Senior High Technical School, a private school in Akyem Kukurantumi over similar alleged intimidation.



Little over 1000 candidates are sitting the exams in the school. Some of the students on Wednesday protested against the situation





