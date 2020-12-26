Regional News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

Bridget Otoo donates clothes and cash worth ¢10,000 to Gambaga Witch Camp

Bridget Otoo in a group picture with the women

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo on December 26th made a kind gesture by donating clothes and cash worth ¢10,000 women at the to Gambaga Witch Camp in Tamale.



Bridget was tormented by the horrible public murder of Akua Denteh in July 2020, the 90-year-old was accused of witchcraft and as the entire village looked on, a young lady and another woman whipped the defenseless woman until her death.



"For days I had sleepless night, I thought this could be my mother or my grandmother, I wanted the opportunity to experience the women at the camp, hear their story and use my platform to educate people on the dangers of falsely accusing vulnerable old women of witchcraft on the whims of a ‘soothsayer, a prophet or through even through a dream and Christmas felt like the perfect time."



Each of the 91 women and a man at the Gambaga witch camp received a half piece cloth and a scarf with their names written on it.



"I branded each parcel because I wanted a personal touch to it. I wanted the women to feel special, to know that they are remembered, that they matter, and that someone knows their names and will add her voice to highlight their struggle and end the stigma," Ms. Otoo said.



Currently, there are 92 people falsely accused of witchcraft. They include 91 women and a man



"We must never forget them, they could be your mother, grandmother or even sister. I also want government to support project ‘Go Home’ to intensify sensitization and education against the culture of name-calling of old women as ‘witches’ and the communities in which these crimes against them are committed."



'Project Go home’ which facilitates, education and sensitization of women accused of witchcraft has successfully sent home 89 women in the last 11 years. Thanks to intensive community education and sensitization in communities such as Jawani.













