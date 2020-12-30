Regional News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Bridget Otoo celebrates Christmas with Gambaga Witch Camp inmates; donates cash and cloths worth GHC10k

Bridget Otoo's gesture was motivated by the murder of Madam Denteh in June

Christmas is a celebration of love, joy and peace. It is a time of giving and sharing with those around us, but that sharing is not limited to only those that we love and care for. The less-privileged and vulnerable should receive love particularly in times like this.



Bridget Otoo was tormented by the horrible public murder of a 90-year-old Akua Denteh in July 2020 after she was accused of witchcraft.



The entire village looked on as a young lady and another woman whipped the defenseless old woman to death.



Saddened by this unfortunate incident, Bridget Otoo moved to celebrate this year’s festive season in Tamale, precisely the Witch Camp in Gambaga in the Northern Region donating cash and cloths worth GHC10,000



According to Ms. Otoo”‘For days I had sleepless nights, I thought this could be my mother or my grandmother, I wanted the opportunity to experience the women at the camp, hear their stories and use my platform to educate people on the dangers of falsely accusing vulnerable old women of witchcraft on the whims of a soothsayer, a prophet or even through a dream and Christmas felt like the perfect time’



Each of the 91 women and a man at the Gambaga witch camp received a half piece cloth and a scarf with their names written on it



“I branded each parcel because I wanted a personal touch to it. I wanted the women to feel special, to know that they are remembered, that they matter and that someone knows their names and will add her voice to highlight their struggle and end the stigma” – Ms. Otoo said



Currently, there are 92 people falsely accused of witchcraft. They include 91 women and a man



“We must never forget them, they could be your mother, grandmother or even sister. I also want government to support project ‘Go Home’ to intensify sensitization and education against the culture of name-calling of old women as ‘witches’ and the communities in which these crimes against them are committed”



“Project Go home’ which facilitates, education and sensitization of women accused of witchcraft has successfully sent home 89 women in the last 11 years. Thanks to intensive community education and sensitization in communities such as Jawani.”





