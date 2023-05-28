'Bribing' electorates in elections: The use of money is unavoidable in a lot of situations - John Boadu

Politics of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

John Boadu, the immediate past General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has justified the politics of money stressing how difficult it would be for a candidate to sell his campaign to party supporters without financing them.



According to him, it is idealistic but not realistic for one to say, without the payment of money to delegates or electorates, he or she can still win an election.



He explained that the reality is that funding delegates or electorates plays a vital role in Ghana's politics as delegates or constituency executives need money to come from their far areas to election grounds or to meetings prior to primaries.



Therefore, to him, it is only fair that the candidate supports them financially when they have sacrificed their time and energy to meet him or her or else the candidate's campaign will suffer.



"We try as much as we can to limit the use of money but the use of money is unavoidable in a lot of situations" or else "your campaign won't go well", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show.



However, he noted that he is against the excessive use of money in party politics, although it is difficult to tell the amount of money considered to be excessive.



All the same, John Boadu believed the politics of money should be controlled stressing "we must tighten our political laws on funding".