Bribe video: Shut up, you monstrous liar – Alhajj Suleman fires Ken Agyapong

Ken Agypong is Assin Central MP

Media personality and renowned columnist, Alhajj Suleman, has waded into the controversy over the alleged $40,000 bribe paid to the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and asked maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong to desist from peddling falsehood.



Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have said on Accra-based Net2TV that Alhaji Suleman’s wife was aware of the secret recording of the video the President was seen purportedly taking bribe.



He said in the video which has since gone viral, Salis Achiluwor Yakubu was heard telling the wife of Alhaji Suleman he thanked her for the opportunity to have recorded the then Candidate Akufo-Addo in Dagbani.



But reacting to the “false” claims made by Kennedy Agyapong, Alhaji Suleman has asked Kennedy Agyapong to rather apologise to the President for giving Salis the opportunity to infiltrate the NPP to the extend that he wanted to contest for the Political Party’s Primaries.



Read His Full Statement Below:



Alhajj Suleman writes:



Kennedy Agyapong cannot divert attention from the facts that are now public. The fact that Salis Achiluwor Yakubu is he Kennedy Agyapong’s employee!



It is a fact that Kennedy Agyapong used the Salis guy to tarnish the image of Kweku Baako and Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



It is a fact that the guy was an NPP PC aspirant at Yapei Kusowgu.



It’s a fact that you produced the doctored who watches watchman with that guy and showed it on your Net 2 TV. Now the guy has named this video ‘who watches the watchman part 2’. If we should discard the part 2 because you claim (and that’s position anyway) that it’s doctored, then why not apply the same principle to the part 1? You cannot accept a part of the whole, that defies the logic of life!



You, Kennedy Agyapong said that the evil Salis guy operates on the principle of the ‘highest bidder’. This then confirms the longstanding belief that you Kennedy Agyapong pays money to gossips to get information but as dumb as you are, you always fail to do cross-checking because you are always in a hurry to gain attention and be in the news.



We don’t need you to ‘expose’ the guy to anyone. We know who he is. You brought him to Ghanaians as the ‘exposer’ of Anas. So if you claim the guy is evil, then it means you are evil as well for dealing with him. Why Anas might have sacked the guy as far back as 2006 was because darkness and light couldn’t meet. Once the guy was comfortable working with you Kennedy Agyapong, then it means he found his coequal in evildoing.



Shut up, you monstrous liar. Deal with your shame and stop the circuitous route you have taken.

