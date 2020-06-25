General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Breaking the myths of wearing PPEs: Do’s and Don’ts

In recent times there has been a surge of coronavirus cases among doctors in various health facilities in the country.



This, to some extent, has been attributed to the improper removal or wearing of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and the inadequate training of medical staff on the donning of these PPEs in some facilities.



Research shows that viruses transferred from these PPEs to healthcare employees’ skin and clothing have been the prime source of contaminations in the line of duty.



For instance, an ill-fitting mask due to poor donning or prolonged use can increase the risk of infection.



Hand hygiene before and after glove use is also important.



In relation to this, www.ghanaweb.com interacted with some health experts at the Ga East Municipal treatment and isolation center on ways to handle Personal Protective Equipments.



Quality and safety manager at the facility, Madam Evelyn Narkie Dowuona demonstrated how health professionals can properly and effectively wear and take off their PPEs.



She also registered the need for every hospital to practice these steps and not rely on their own wisdom.



“One thing I have realized is that health workers think they know more and they are above the virus. If doctors elsewhere find themselves in such critical condition, they should learn from other hospitals doing the right thing and learn from them. What are their best practices? Why are they not getting infected? We need to review our processes and strengthen our systems as far as COVID-19 is concerned,” she established.



