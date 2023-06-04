‘Breaking the eight’ is non-negotiable for NPP, Ghana – Hackman Owusu Agyemang

General News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former member of Parliament for the New Juaben North constituency, Hackman Owusu Agyemang has observed that ‘Breaking the 8’ is non-negotiable.



He says with experience; countries develop better when one political party stays in power for a long in order to ensure continuity.



Hackman Owusu Agyemang used the example of Asian countries where one political party has been in power for years.



He believes that one party being in power for years, affords them the opportunity for continuity.



“That’s something which is very dear to us. When you go to the Asian countries, some political parties have been in power for over 60 years, which has helped with continuity,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM. He continued, “as a political party, we want to continue with the work we are currently doing for the people of Ghana. But if we are all from the same stables, the same party, and the same philosophy, then we are rest assured that the work that has been started will continue. So if we are selecting a leader, that is our target and we need to know if the person we are bringing will help achieve that target”.



