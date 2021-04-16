Breakdown of actress Akuapeam Poloo’s 3 months sentence

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra Circuit on Friday, April 16, 2021, sentenced actress Rosemond Brown widely known as Akuapeam Poloo to a 90 days jail term for the publication of nudity of herself and son on June 30, 2020, to mark her son’s birthday.



The court presided over by Justice Christiana Cann said the punishment meted out to Rosemond Brown must serve as a deterrent to others.



She was sentenced on three counts;



1. Publication of Obscene materials



2. Engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy and integrity



3. Engaging in domestic violence; that is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being



She will serve her jail term based on each count for the three months sentence.



Meanwhile, the complainant in the case Bright Appiah, who is the Director of Child Rights International Ghana, has stated that he petitioned the police after the photo went viral on social media, and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).



The prosecution said Rosemond after her arrest in 2020 admitted posting the nude picture with her son but insisted she did so unintentionally.



A write-up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”



The prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the pictures on social media.



However, her lawyer Andrew Vortia filed an instant appeal right after the proceedings in court.



