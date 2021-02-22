Politics of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Break the 8: New campaign posters for Bawumia 2024 re-emerge

A sample of the new posters for Dr. Bawumia for presidency in 2024

A new poster has emerged on social media, pushing an agenda for current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be considered for election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.



Just three months after Ghana's recent general elections through which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received re-election of his bid, there are already calls for the New Patriotic Party to maintain its winning streak with this new social media campaign.



Using the hashtags #HeWillBreakThe8 #BawumiaEverywhere and #EverywhereBawumia, the Break The 8 campaign seems to be gaining some attention as a new flyer with the face of Vice President Bawumia on it, and the signature elephant symbol of the party in the background.



There have been calls for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be considered for the flagbearer position of the NPP on the basis that he is the most competent person to take over from Nana Addo who is serving his last term as president.



Although there has not been an official statement from the NPP on the new poster, or its source, there is no denying the fact that the subtle campaign for the election of Dr. Bawumia as president in 2024 is rife.



Should this ever happen, it will be the first time that a member of the NPP from the northern parts of the country will be leading it. Until then, it remains a purely social media campaign.