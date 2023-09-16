Branch manager of oil firm in Nsawam faces court for alleged funds theft

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The manager of the Onyxma Energy Oil branch in Nsawam, Godwin Apoteng, is in court over accusations of stealing company funds.



According to an Asaase Radio report, the company's operations manager, Eric Donald Duvor, Apoteng said the accused was hired in April to oversee the Nsawam branch and was entrusted with GHC53,000, which represented the sales made on August 1, 2023.



According to the operations manager, the accused was to deposit this money into the company's bank account in Nsawam, located in the Eastern Region.



But things however, took a suspicious turn as Apoteng claimed that while he was on his way to the bank in a taxi, someone pointed out to him that the bag containing the money was open, and he discovered that GHC20,800 had gone missing by the time he reached the bank.



This incident raised eyebrows but it did not end there.



On September 11 , 2023 Apoteng was given another sum of GHC86,171 to deposit into the company's bank account.



He later reported that while on his way to the bank, some armed robbers attacked him and made off with the money.



Management of the bank became deeply concerned about these repeated incidents and reported the matter to the Nsawam police, leading to Apoteng's arrest.



Apoteng has been brought before the court, with the case set for Friday, September 15.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



