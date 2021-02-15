Regional News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Brakwaline community in Prestea Huni-Valley connected to national electricity

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The immediate-past Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has connected Brakwaline, a farming community to the national electricity grid to boost social and economic activities of the residents.



Brakwaline, a community within Preatea Huni-valley municipality since it's inception has never seen electricity.



During the 2020 campaign, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi made a promise to them she would make sure they are connected to the national grid.



Commissioning the project, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who is also the immediate-past Tourism Minister, gave thanks to the contractor and his workers for executing the project on time.



She also thanked the community folks for supporting the contractor to complete the project on schedule.



She said though she is not an MP for the area anymore, she would continue to rally behind the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to develop the area.



"Right now, I am not your Member of Parliament but since my party is in power, I will continue to use my lobbying skills to lobby for more projects to Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and I will work with the MCE to develop the Municipality", she stated.



She, therefore, took the opportunity and pledged to complete all her unfinished projects and called on the residents to support President Akufo-Addo and his government to succeed.



Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi advised them to conserve the electricity to save them from paying huge electricity bills.



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Dr. Isaac Dasmani said the electricity has come at the time of COVID-19 pandemic where education is now almost virtual or online.



"This will help in the kids education. There are so many benefits associated to having light but you have to be also accept the fact that it comes with bill payments", he said.



Bogoso District Engineer, Mr. Avemega urged Brakwaline Community to visit the office with their grievance for a quick response to better serve them as they are finally connected to the National Grid.



The people recounted how life has been without Electricity and with excitement thanked the former Legislator.