Boy survives ghastly crash; seeks support for surgery

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Brian Dankwah, a student of Ada Secondary School, who was involved in a ghastly accident has survived.



According to Brian’s mother, Madam Georgina Tagoe, her son was returning from school when the incident happened.



She expressed shock that the deadly nature of the accident which left the vehicle mangled, her son survived but was badly injured.



“I was informed that two people died from the accident…my son was seated in front of the car but someone who was rather sitting behind my son died”, she recounted on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.



Narrating the sequence of events leading to the accident and subsequent recovery, she said that she received a call on the morning of May 18, 2022 from her son complaining of being sick thus, wanting to come home for proper medication.



This was after Brian was not responding to treatment after his first visit to the hospital. She sided with her son and he took exeat from school to head for home.



Mrs. Tagoe furthered that after a few hours of her son’s call, she received another call from an unknown person who told her that Brian was involved in a fatal crash and has been rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment. She confessed that the sudden news left her distressed.



She explained that the state in which she saw her son was heartbreaking. His whole head was bandaged with the exception of his face and his two legs tied together. According to her observations from when she arrived till evening, she felt her son was bleeding internally but the doctor-in-charge rejected her claims after she made a complaint saying she was exaggerating.



As a worried mother, she complained to the next doctor in the morning who checked and said something was not right.



He also called a surgeon who did abdominal tapping and blood gushed out from his abdomen. The surgeon asked her to prepare for surgery immediately and prescribed some drugs for them before that.



The surgery revealed that some organs in his stomach were damaged.



“The doctor I complained to earlier later told me my assertion was right … I told him he would have only said sorry and moved on with his work if I had lost my son out of his ignorance,” Madam Tagoe said.



Brian Dankwah, the victim of the accident disclosed that “though I am fine, I am not really okay… I find it difficult to walk by myself and have to use crutches to walk. I can’t sleep on my stomach and have to rely on pillows to sleep comfortably.”



Madam Georgina Tagoe complained that all the expenses after the accident have been catered for by herself and family. She said her son had two more surgeries to do because his hip was dislocated and thigh broken despite undergoing four initial surgeries.



She used the opportunity to seek support from the public and philanthropists as the family is financially constrained.