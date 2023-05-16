Bortianor family head allegedly shot dead

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kpakpo Allotey, the head of the Bortianor family, was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.



The deceased was the head of the Bortianor Kwame Anu family.



His attackers allegedly took him from his bedroom at daybreak and shot him dead a few metres away from his home.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the suspected attackers broke into his bedroom through the windows and the front entrance.



He was macheted, taken to a location closer to his home, and shot many times, resulting in his death.



The tragedy has left residents horrified and fearful for their safety.



According to Nii Clemence Aboanu, a Dzaasetse in Bortianor, the perpetrators first tried to kill him but were unable to get access to his home, and he subsequently learned of the deceased’s assassination.



The police are presently investigating the incident.