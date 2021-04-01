Borrow money to establish more businesses - Kofi Akpaloo tells Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has advised President Akufo-Addo to borrow money to invest in entrepreneurship in order to establish the youth in Business.



Adding that Ghanaian’s should come together to support the government and forget about partisan issues, hence is the hindrances to the country’s development.



According to Akpaloo, he would be targeting Job creation for the average Ghanaian if he is leading the country as President.



Akpaloo said he was seeking the mandate to be President to unlock the potentials of people in the country, which have been mismanaged under the Akufo-Addo led Government, adding that he would achieve that through Education and Technology.



Speaking on Accra Based Kingdom Fm with Renold Agyeman on "Pae Mu Ka’’ he stated that when it comes to peace, stability and Hospitality Ghana is the best place to live.



‘’The only thing that can stop the Youth from doing ‘Sakawa’, Money Rituals, among others. The best solution to curb all these malpractices is to Create Jobs for the average Ghanaian Youth”.



He stressed that Ghana can be great again if President Akufo-Addo stands firm in decision making, and channel monies borrowed into Job creation through industrialization.