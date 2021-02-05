General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Born with sight, speech, hearing impairment – Asawase MP Muntaka shares painful childhood

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, MP, Asawase

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase has revealed that he was born with sight, speech and hearing impairment.



This came after his mother who was the third off seven wives of his father, struggled for close to seven years after marriage to get pregnant though the first had nine children with a boy.



“My mother runs around the house for seven years without giving birth. Almost all the family said you see I have other children, this my sister should we divorce her so that she would go and marry somewhere? My grandfather said no! I am telling you the time will come and the time came. They gave birth to me…I had sight problem, I could not speak till I was four”, he recounted on Upside Down on Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.



According to him, his family wondered what kind of child he was with all these challenges from birth wondering if he could even survive.



“So sometimes when people are at my neck… we will remove me I say they don’t know the circumstances of my birth if they know the circumstances of my birth you will not be saying what you are saying. We are grateful to God. The old man (Father) is dead. He died 23 years ago,” He disclosed on the show.