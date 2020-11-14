Politics of Saturday, 14 November 2020

‘Boots on grounds’ - Lydia Alhassan shakes Ayawaso West Wuogon

The Member of Parliament (MP) and Parliamentary Candidate of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan was not left out of the “Boots on Grounds” Campaign initiated by the National Youth Wing of the party led by Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).



The MP, who is working very hard to retain her seat, joined the Youth Wing of the constituency to embark on this exercise.



The agenda was to get the message across to every single citizen of the country and to prove to them that the next four years of the NPP administration will be for more development and progress.



Interacting with drivers, vendors, and people who were around, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan admonished all to vote for H.E President Akufo-Addo and herself to continue with the good work.



She reminded them that President Akufo-Addo and herself are at the number 1 position on the ballot paper which signifies victory.



She told the people that it is better to be with the winning team No.1, than with the losing side which is now struggling to catch up.



Lydia Alhassan said the race for victory on December 7 has already been won by the NPP because the achievements of the government in less than four years have been the judges.



Some hawkers who momentarily forgot about their wares chased her on the ‘Boot on Ground’ campaign for party paraphernalia including t-shirts, stickers, flyers, banners, and placards to sell the achievement of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



She told the people she met that if the Akufo-Addo government hasn’t done anything for Ghanaians, he has at least brought the Free SHS which is a ‘game-changer.’



According to her, the free SHS is benefitting parents from all political parties and for that matter the entire Ghanaians and that, for continuity of such a policy there is the need for all to vote massively for the NPP to continue.



“I cannot imagine the free SHS being cancelled because I decided to sit on the fence. This should not happen,” she said.



A driver who stopped to blow his car horn in support of the “4More4Nana” and “4More4Lydia” agenda said, “looking at how much I spend on my kids who are home now because of the covid-19 pandemic, I keep wondering how the president is able to feed over 1.2 million of such kids nationwide, we cannot sacrifice Free SHS for anything.”



He added that for him, if the NPP government had not done anything at all, the Free SHS alone should be reason enough for Ghanaians to give him four more years to do more.



Also, Akpene Agbemenu, a plantain chips seller, who spoke to this reporter during the exercise said, she has two children who are benefitting from the free SHS now.



She broke out in tears and said that what President Akufo-Addo has done is unmatched and the only way the people of Ghana should show appreciation is for them to give him their thumb.



The ‘Boot on Ground’ campaign is a nationwide campaign initiated by the NPP youth wing under the leadership of Henry Nana Boakye.

