Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

Bono Region is ready for voter registration exercise – Deputy Director

Mr Frank Ohene Okraku, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), has said the Region is fully prepared for the start of the voters’ registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30.



He said all the necessary kits and logistics have been received from Accra and distributed to the 12 Municipalities and Districts in the region.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani about the Commission’s preparedness for the exercise in the region, Mr Okraku said 1, 596 registration officials have been trained for the registration processes to ensure a successful exercise.



He said the Commission has put in place all the necessary safety protocols to ensure the protection of everyone at any registration centre and also to stem the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Mr Okraku said the districts have been divided into clusters and each cluster consisted of five registration centres, adding that the registration officials would be spending six days at a centre and move to another one in a cluster.



Mr Okraku reminded anyone going for registration must take note of the requirement of either the national Identification card or a passport, saying without any of the two, one must get two guarantors before arriving at a centre.



But a guarantor could guarantee for not more than 10 people, he added.



Mr Okraku said the regional office of the EC has held series of meetings with the security agencies and has given them a list of all the centres, including flash points in the region for the provision of effective security during the period of the exercise.



In a related interview with the GNA, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said about 150 police personnel would be deployed to the registration centres to ensure peace and orderliness as well as strict compliance with and observation of the COVID-19 directives and protocols.



He entreated the public to cooperate with the Police personnel to execute their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties, saying everybody must conduct himself /herself very well to avoid arrest and prosecution.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.