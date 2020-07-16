Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GNA

Bono Police investigates alleged stabbing incident in Banda District

The Bono Regional Police Command is investigating an alleged stabbing to death of a 29-year-old teacher in a passenger bus by a member of a group at Kabironu near Banda-Ahenkro in the Banda District of Bono Region.



Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Wednesday in Sunyani.



He said on Monday, July 13, 2020, the Banda District Police Command had information that the group was at Banda-Ahenkro, the District capital, and its environs to monitor the progress of the on-going voters' registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Chief Inspector Oppong said the Banda Police investigations established that some members of the group were not residents of Banda-Ahenkro, adding that, the Police again had information that some residents of Banda-Ahenkro had also barricaded the main entry road to the town to prevent the group from entering.



He said the Police intervened to remove the blockade to avoid any possible clash between the Banda-Ahenkro youth and the group.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the group began to retreat but in the process, their vehicle knocked two people who have been currently hospitalized.



He said the crash infuriated the youth of Banda-Ahenkro and the Police unexpectedly heard the firing of gunshots and moved to the scene to bring the situation under control but two of the Policemen were hit by pellets.



They were rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment and were discharged the same day, Chief Inspector Oppong said.



He said in the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Banda Police had the information that the group had attacked a vehicle travelling from Kabironu, near Banda-Ahenkro and a member stabbed deceased to death.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the deceased, Silas Wulochema was a graduate from the Akim Oda College of Education.



He said no arrest has been made and the investigation is on-going.

