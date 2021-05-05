Bono Minister presents 45 harvesters to rice farmers

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on Wednesday presented 45 harvesters to rice farmers in the region.



Sixteen farmer groups applied for the machines through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to help expand their economic activities.



Speaking at a short ceremony in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahehe advised the farmers to engage the services of agriculture extension officers and ensure proper application of fertilizers and agro-chemicals.



She said farming was a lucrative business and called on the teeming unemployed youth to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs and engaged in commercial farming to enhance their socio-economic livelihoods.



The Regional Minister appealed to farmers in forest fringe communities to support the nationwide fight against illegal mining and logging by reporting activities of the miners and loggers to the relevant institutions and traditional authorities.



Mr Dennis Abugri Amenga, the Bono Regional Director of MOFA, advised farmers to form associations and cooperatives to enable them to easily access credit support to expand their farming activities.